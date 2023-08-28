Propella 9S Pro V2 unveiled as budget-friendly electric bike with big new upgrades

Propella has long been known for its lightweight, slick-looking electric bikes at reasonable prices. The company’s minimalistic design has been praised for keeping things simple and affordable for the masses. And it seems they’ve done it again now that we’re getting our first look at the Propella 9S Pro V2, the company’s new flagship electric bike model.

The new Propella 9S Pro V2 comes with a number of major upgrades. In fact, there’s so many interesting additions that it’s a bit hard to call it “minimalist” anymore, though it’s obvious that Propella still favors that simple, clean, and straightforward approach we’ve seen time and again from the company.

First of all, the new bike comes in Propella’s first-ever step-through design, though a step-over frame is also available. The battery is now integrated into the frame instead of being bolted onto it like a water bottle cage. The battery is also UL-listed, an important safety factor that will ensure it can be sold in areas that are starting to restrict the sales of non UL-compliant electric bikes.

With 360 Wh of capacity, it’s not the largest battery by any stretch of the imagination. But this 42.5 lb (19.3 kg) Class 1 e-bike is fairly efficient and thus still offers a maximum range of 55 miles (88 km) on low-power pedal assist.

Cranking the power up though will let riders get the most out of the Propella 9S Pro V2’s 500W peak-rated rear hub motor. It will also ensure that those riders can hit the bike’s top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), which maxes out the legally allowable speed for Class 1 e-bikes.

And since this is a pedal-only electric bike, meaning there’s no hand throttle for non-pedaling power, Propella has included a torque sensor for the most natural and responsive pedal-assist experience. Torque sensors simply give a nicer and more traditional-feeling ride because the power is delivered based on how hard the rider is pedaling, which makes the experience feel more natural.

Other nice-to-see components include a 9-speed drivetrain, included headlight that runs off the main battery, an adjustable stem, a color LCD screen, included fenders, a high-power charger for three-hour recharges, and even hydraulic disc brakes.

There’s no suspension, but the 2″ tires give more air cushion than we’re used to seeing in Propella’s e-bikes.

The Propella 9S Pro V2 is already available on pre-order with a US $200 refundable deposit toward the full US $1,299 price. Shipping is expected to begin in December of this year.