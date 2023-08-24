Ford launches limited-edition matte black F-150 Lightning, and it looks sick

Ford has launched a new limited-edition matte black F-150 Lightning, which looks pretty sick.

Henry Ford famously said, “Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it’s black,” and Ford is reminding us of that with the launch of the new F-150 Lightning Platinum Black.

Even though it’s actually a wrap and not a paint job.

Ford describes the company’s first-ever matte-wrapped production truck:

The F-150 Lightning Platinum Black is a monochromatic electric truck, combining the tech and power capability of the high-end Platinum trim level wrapped in a unique matte black wrap – the company’s first-ever matte-wrapped production truck.

Only 2,000 units will be built, and deliveries will start in early 2024, with a starting price of $97,995.

Ford is making the 300-mile-extended-range battery standard on the limited-edition model.

The vehicle features a few design accents unique to the limited edition:

Here are a few more images of the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black:

Electrek’s Take

I am in the market for an electric pickup truck, and I’ve been waiting to get the final specs and pricing on the Cybertruck, but this almost makes me forget about the Cybertruck. I have a weak spot for black matte finishes, and for me, this is one bad-ass-looking pickup truck.