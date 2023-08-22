Kia is reviving its affordable mini Ray EV, Korea’s first electric car

Korea’s first all-electric production car is due for a resurrection. Kia is set to revive the Ray EV next month, an entry-level minicar, to meet the growing demand for affordable electric cars.

Kia first introduced the Ray EV in December 2011, a close relative to the gas-powered Ray CUV, as Korea’s first 100% electric production car.

Powered by a 50 kW electric motor and a 16.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Ray EV offered up to 86 miles (139 km) range on a full charge. Although it may not seem like much today, with many EVs offering well over 300 miles range, the minicar was designed for domestic city travel.

Despite weighing 412 lb. (187 kg) more than the gas-powered model, the mini EV packed 77% more torque (167 Nm), enabling quicker acceleration (0-62 mph in 15.9 secs).

The compact city car also offered fast-charging capabilities in 25 minutes or six hours using a 220V. Inside, it featured Kia’s first EV-specific navigation system providing charging information for nearby locations.

It also included a unique instrument cluster displaying battery status, level of battery, and distance to recharge.

However, the Kia Ray EV was released ahead of its time. The mini-electric car was discontinued in 2018 amid the region’s lack of charging infrastructure and limited range.

Previous gen Kia Ray EV (Source: Kia)

Kia reviving the Ray EV minicar

Kia is planning to revive the Ray EV in a move to target Korea’s electric minicar segment with an affordable option.

The new all-electric Ray will feature nearly twice the range of its predecessor (130 mi/210 km) with a 63.3 kW electric motor (30% improvement) and 35.2 kWh battery that nearly doubles cell capacity.

A Kia official told KED Global:

The new Ray EV is set to expand customers’ options with a mileage of more than 200 km, optimized driving performance for the metropolitan center and a spacious interior.

The official added, “It s the best choice for customers waiting for an entry electric minicar.” Kia also plans to unveil a single-seater van version to target small business owners and the self-employed.

Industry sources are predicting the new Ray EV will help revitalize South Korea’s minicar segment. Small electric cars are in high demand, with customers looking for affordable EV options.

Previous gen Kia Ray EV (Source: Kia)

For example, Nissan’s Sakura electric minicar is proving to be a “game changer” for the Japanese market, starting at 2,333,100 ($16K) with up to 111 mi (180 km) WLTC Japan cycle range. Nissan says the mini EV gathered over 50,000 orders in Japan at the end of July.

Sales of Kia’s gas-powered Ray have been steadily climbing since 2017, with over 44.5K sold in 2022. With charging infrastructure expanding and new battery tech enabling longer range, the Ray EV is due for a revival.

For the first time since its introduction in 2011, industry sources expect the Kia Ray EV to land on the top 10 best-selling cars list in South Korea.

The Kia Ray EV is expected to launch next month, but it will only be available in its domestic market of South Korea.