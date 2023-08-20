 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck spotted on glacier in Iceland for promo reel ahead of launch

Fred Lambert  | Aug 20 2023
7 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck glacier Iceland

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted on a glacier in Iceland for what appears to be the filming of a promo reel ahead of the vehicle’s launch.

The start of Cybertruck deliveries is so close I feel like I can smell it.

If Tesla sticks to its latest production timeline for the Cybertruck, we are just weeks away from the start of production and the first deliveries to employees.

We have been following closely to determine if that’s possible, and we had a bunch of good signs lately, including Tesla Cybertrucks coming out of Giga Texas in numbers.

Tesla also shipped some of those vehicles around the country – seemingly for crash testing and regulatory approval.

Now we can add filming promotional content to the list.

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted on a glacier all the way in Iceland and Tesla appears to be filming content with the vehicle:

That’s likely promotional content that is going to be used as part of the launch event or media content for the PR push that generally comes with a vehicle launch.

Tesla has yet to announce a date for the Cybertruck launch, but CEO Elon Musk as talked about a delivery event at the end of the third quarter, which would mean at the end of September.

Electrek’s Take

That, along with the vehicles going around the country in the last few weeks, is a really good sign that Tesla is preparing to launch the Cybertruck imminently.

I could see Tesla sticking to a launch at the end of September or slipping into October at the latest.

But keep in mind that with no final specs or pricing yet, this event is most likely only going to involve deliveries to employees and company insiders.

After that, there’s going to be a production ramp and those are always impossible to predict short term.

Therefore, I’d be happy if Tesla delivers more than 1,000 Cybertrucks this year.

2024 is going to be more interesting. I can see Tesla ramping up to 50,000-100,000 units next year.

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

