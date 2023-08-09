 Skip to main content

A close look at Tesla Cybertruck’s monster wheels

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 9 2023 - 9:43 am PT
17 Comments

We get a close look at Tesla Cybertruck’s wheels as well as a glimpse at the electric pickup truck’s suspension and wheel well in a new sighting.

We are currently very hungry for Cybertruck information.

Despite being weeks away from the start of deliveries, according to the latest information from CEO Elon Musk, we have very few details about the specs of the electric pickup truck.

Tesla seems to be keeping most details close to its chest until a delivery event at the end of September.

It leaves trying to gather every tidbit of information about the Cybertruck through leaks and sightings of release candidates and prototypes in the wild, like the Cybertruck’s frunk.

Now we get the closest look to date at the Cybertruck’s wheels thanks to a sighting from triggertx on Instagram:

The sighting gives us a good look at the Cybertruck wheels without wheel covers.

Like with the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla is expected to make the base standard wheels of the Cybertruck aero wheels for better aerodynamic performance, but with a removable cover.

As you can see on the new sighting, without a cover, it gives it a nice rugged look.

Last year, we reported on Tesla obtaining a patent for an automatic tire inflation system. It appeared to be primarily designed for Tesla Semi, but some speculated that it could make it to the Cybertruck since Tesla has been talking about introducing a lot of new tech to the electric pickup truck.

Top comment by Bob Anderson

Liked by 2 people

I can't imagine the original wheel cover making it to production as it extends into the tire area. The tire matches the profile of the cover, but would look sorta weird as soon as you replace the non CT tire.

View all comments

It’s unclear if that’s still possible, but a tire air nozzle is visible on the new Cybertruck sighting.

Previous sightings of the Cybertruck showed the vehicle being equipped with 20-inch wheels with massive 35-inch tires.

On the tire side of things, Tesla is going to have to find a nice balance for a rugged tire able to handle tough conditions where the electric pickup truck could find itself while also looking for slick efficiency, which is often lost at the wheel and tire.

Of course, Cybertruck owners will always be able to get third-party wheels, and despite the truck not being on the market yet, some companies are already working on it. Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance already unveiled some nice looking aftermarket wheels for the Cybertruck.

