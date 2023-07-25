Opener is recruiting early adopters to train and test out its unique personal eVTOL

Light eVTOL developer Opener has announced a unique testing program as it looks to achieve market certification and commercialization of its BlackFly aircraft. The company unveiled an Early Access Program today in which a dozen early eVTOL customers will not only get to experience Opener’s training and aerial technology first hand, but will report back about their entire customer experience.

Opener is Palo Alto, California-based eVTOL developer that began as a mere concept by founder Marcus Leng in 2009. By 2011, Leng was completing his first flight with a proof-of-concept personal aircraft in his own front yard in Canada.

For the past decade, Opener has been developing is flagship commercial eVTOL, called BlackFly. During that time, Opener developed and tested various versions of BlackFly, but the company didn’t catch our attention until 2018, when it performed a flight with a pre-production eVTOL.

Aside from looking a bit different from other eVTOLs we cover, BlackFly also has a unique tilt architecture where the eVTOL goes almost completely vertical (you can see it in the video below). With hundreds of billions of flight data points collected and several human-operated flights under its belt, Opener is starting BlackFly deliveries… but only to a very exclusive few that will need to be properly trained and share their experience.

The company’s first customer recently took delivery and was overjoyed during his first flight – have a look.

Opener early adopter and first customer Tim Lum, testing the eVTOL himself / Credit: Opener

Have what it takes for Opener’s early eVTOL access?

Per Opener, it is beginning an Early Access Program (EAP) that will enable the first dozen BlackFly eVTOL customers to take to the skies… as long as they share feedback with the company of course. Per Opener CEO Ken Karklin:

We have a sound and novel aircraft design. Opener’s EAP establishes a two-way communication channel to inform how we address customer concerns, refine features, and optimize the overall user experience. Our close partnership with early adopters is a huge step toward moving us closer to general release and fulfilling the promise of personal aerial freedom.

Since BlackFly was designed as a light eVTOL aircraft that complies with the FAA’s Part 103 (Ultralight) category, no pilot license is required to take one for a ride. That being said, Opener relayed that it requires any and all eVTOL pilots undergo comprehensive flight training.

During the announcement, Opener introduced us to its very first BlackFly customer and early adopter Tim Lum, who recently completed his first flight documented by the company. He shared his initial thoughts as well:

Flight in a BlackFly is amazing. Even though I’ve been in and around aircraft for years, this is my first time as an official VTOL pilot. And the connection with my BlackFly goes well beyond the aircraft itself. It’s all the things that Opener does to assist me — from extensive flight training to delivery and ongoing support. The level of hands-on service is off the charts.

No word on official pricing or commercial production yet. It appears the EAP is Opener’s focus right now as it fine tunes its near-production aircraft.

Opener says the public is welcome to register interest in the Early Access Program, but limited opportunities are available. According to the program’s dedicated page, it looks like only 12 slots are up for grabs, 11 if you count Mr. Lum. That page also has the video of Lum’s experience you’ve got to see. Here’s a separate video of the BlackFly taking off and flying so you can get an idea of how it looks and functions before you obviously sign up to be a test pilot.