Mercedes to show off its new entry-level CLA-sized EV concept

The luxury automaker is planning to unveil the electric vehicle we have all been waiting for. In September, Mercedes-Benz will show off a preview of its new entry-level EV, a CLA-sized electric sedan, at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Mercedes will give us a sneak peek into its next-gen electric vehicles later this year as the automaker works to release an EV in every category, including entry-level models.

The automaker already has five all-electric models, including the EQS sedan, EQS SUV, EQB, EQE Sedan, and EQE SUV.

After North American retailers were introduced to the new products and tech in May, Mercedes dealer board chair, Joseph Agrestra, said that “there’s a lot of EVs” in the pipeline, and “EV is certainly our future.”

According to sources (via Automotive News), this includes an electric CLA sedan, set to take on the Tesla Model 3, with an expected 400 miles of range and a tech-focused interior designed for younger buyers.

Mercedes is also expected to launch an electric GLC successor for its first mass-market EV, the EQC electric crossover.

Mercedes says the highlight of this year’s IAA Mobility 2023 will be its entry-level segment, including several new concepts.

Mercedes entry-level electric vehicle concept (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes developing entry-level EVs

According to Autocar, the new entry-level EV concept will be similar in size to the CLA and will pull design features from the ultra-efficient Mercedes EQXX (check out our experience with it here) concept with up to 747 miles of range.

The new concept will be joined by the EQXX and Vision One-Eleven in Munich to showcase the automaker’s technology that will be used on future EVs.

Mercedes EQXX (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Three other “entry level” EV models are expected to be released over the next three years as part of Mercedes revamping its compact car lineup.

Mercedes Vision One-Eleven EV (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

The new model to be displayed in September will represent its “vision for class-leading innovation, design, and digital experience,” according to Mercedes.

Visitors will have the chance to see all of Mercedes’ current and future EV models for the first time in one location, including Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-Benz Vans.