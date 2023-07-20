 Skip to main content

The first-ever Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease sale is a go

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jul 20 2023 - 7:57 am PT
1 Comment
Gulf of Mexico offshore wind

The US Department of the Interior announced today that it will hold the first-ever offshore wind energy lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Biden administration announced in July 2022 that it would pursue the development of offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico, which is already a hub for oil and gas production, and now it’s officially happening.

The sale includes a 102,480-acre lease area offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas, one comprising 102,480 acres and the other 96,786 acres.

The three areas that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will auction on August 29, 2023, have the potential to generate approximately 3.7 gigawatts (GW) and power almost 1.3 million homes.

The Biden administration has held three previous offshore wind lease auctions, including the first off California in the Pacific, and the largest, off New York and New Jersey.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said:

Today’s announcement marks another historic step in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to create a clean energy future. By catalyzing the offshore wind energy potential of the Gulf of Mexico, we can tackle the climate crisis, lower energy costs for families, and create good-paying jobs.

The  Biden administration has a goal to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030 and achieve net zero electricity in the US by 2035.

