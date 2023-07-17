Quick Charge Podcast: July 17, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk and other Tesla board members agree to return over $735 million in stock and cash
- Elon Musk comments on Ford F150 Lightning pricing as Tesla Cybertruck price is up in the air
- Tesla sues supercapacitor company over patent infringement, despite open patent pledge
- Tesla launches ‘Charge on Solar’ to charge your cars with sunshine
- Ford F-150 Lightning gets $10K price cut, $50K MSRP as ramping supply meets demand
- Rivian (RIVN) wins in Georgia as EV maker gets green light to build $5B facility
- Kia EV9 electric SUV launch starts strong with over 1,300 sales in under a month
- GM’s battery production woes worsen as CAMI EV plant shuts down amid shortage
