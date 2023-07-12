Quick Charge Podcast: July 12, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck bodies-in-white picture leaks from Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla releases self-serving warning about ‘likely’ reduced tax credit on its EVs next year
- Tesla Electric is preparing to expand in the UK
- Elon Musk launches new AI startup, says will work closely with Tesla
- SAE wants to certify NACS by end of year, and fix plug & charge too
- Porsche Taycan EV sales fall in the first half of the year – are the alarm bells going off?
- First Chevy Blazer EV en route to the US as GM ramps production to 65 units per hour
- EV laggards Toyota and Stellantis complain about proposed EPA emissions rules
