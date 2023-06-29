Quick Charge Podcast: June 29, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Full Self-Driving to get out of beta with v12 update – should we care?
- Tesla’s new Model 3 is rumored to feature new CATL M3P LFP cells for longer range
- Polestar (PSNY) is the latest EV maker to adopt Tesla’s NACS
- First electric motorcycle maker signs on to Tesla’s NACS charging network
- Volkswagen is in talks with Tesla to adopt NACS connector
- Electrify America, Blink to add Tesla’s NACS connector to their EV chargers
- Hyundai eyes second North American EV assembly plant – Why Canada could be a fit
- GM unveils Hummer EV-based military vehicle – going full circle
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments