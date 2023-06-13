Quick Charge Podcast: June 13, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) stock is on an incredible run, here’s why
- Stellantis says it’s not ready to adopt Tesla’s NACS connector, but it is considering it
- 2024 Polestar 2 gets slight price bump, but more range and new features included
- Is Volkswagen hinting at an upcoming electric Beetle?
- Fastest production electric car lands in the US as Rimac hands over first Nevera EV hypercar
- The EVengers? Hyundai unites with Samsung, SK, and LG to form an EV alliance
- GM plans fourth EV battery plant with new Samsung SDI partnership
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments