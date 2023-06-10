 Skip to main content

Check out the arrival of Rivian’s onsite wind turbine [video]

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jun 10 2023 - 12:11 pm PT
In June 2022, Rivian announced it would install a 2.8 megawatt wind turbine at its Normal, Illinois, factory – and the turbine’s final components have now arrived.

Rivian has partnered with Charlottesville, Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy to install the new wind turbine. Once it’s online, it will be capable of generating nearly 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year – the equivalent of powering 890 US households.

The turbine will be less than 510 feet tall, with white, non-reflective blades. Rivian notes its low anticipated noise:

Sound is estimated to average 35 decibels and reach a maximum of 42 decibels – about the level of a refrigerator.

The turbine, which is being sited on the factory’s east side, will provide clean energy to charge all new Rivian vehicles for the first time.

The automaker announced yesterday on social media that its turbine’s final components had arrived:

Over its 25-year lifetime, the turbine will avoid around 177,000 tons of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of taking around 34,000 gas vehicles off the road for a year.

The onsite wind turbine is part of Rivian’s plan to reach net zero by 2040.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

EGEB Rivian wind turbine

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

