Check out the arrival of Rivian’s onsite wind turbine [video]

In June 2022, Rivian announced it would install a 2.8 megawatt wind turbine at its Normal, Illinois, factory – and the turbine’s final components have now arrived.

Rivian has partnered with Charlottesville, Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy to install the new wind turbine. Once it’s online, it will be capable of generating nearly 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year – the equivalent of powering 890 US households.

The turbine will be less than 510 feet tall, with white, non-reflective blades. Rivian notes its low anticipated noise:

Sound is estimated to average 35 decibels and reach a maximum of 42 decibels – about the level of a refrigerator.

The turbine, which is being sited on the factory’s east side, will provide clean energy to charge all new Rivian vehicles for the first time.

The automaker announced yesterday on social media that its turbine’s final components had arrived:

The final components for Rivian's on-site wind turbine arrived in Normal. When the turbine is up and running, every new Rivian vehicle that rolls off our assembly line will get its first charge with 100% carbon-free energy, contributing to our goal of operating a net zero plant. pic.twitter.com/vrMO1BYOCB — Rivian (@Rivian) June 9, 2023

Over its 25-year lifetime, the turbine will avoid around 177,000 tons of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of taking around 34,000 gas vehicles off the road for a year.

The onsite wind turbine is part of Rivian’s plan to reach net zero by 2040.

