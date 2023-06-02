Luna Talaria XXX sneak peak, more details Saturday

Eric Hicks, the founder and CEO of LunaCycles, went onto Facebook last night to tease the next big (little) electric moto bike from the high-end manufacturer and importer. The “Talaria XXX” already has us salivating. There are no spoilers here, but let’s dive into what we know and can ascertain from what’s been teased…

So this bike is going to drop on Saturday at 8 a.m. PT on Luna’s website/Facebook channel. I anticipate that they will sell out almost immediately and will be sold out for a long time, so if you want one of these things, you might want to head over to Lunacycles on Saturday morning.

We’ve known about the existence of the XXX for a while, but as per always, the devil’s in the details.

Speaking of details, we detailed the big brother “Sur-Ron killer” Talaria Sting R MX4, which has 50% more power than its Sur Ron predecessor.

So it is time to put on our sleuthing and speculation hat. The first thing we know is that they have landed in Luna’s Los Angeles warehouse – or at least they’ve cleared customs because they are shipping tomorrow.

Also, the UK Talaria site has been drip-dropping teasers on its version of the XXX. Of course, we know that Luna often hot rods its bikes rather than selling stock.

Of course, a Talaria UK Facebook group did leak the following specs and above images:

Introducing the Talaria X3 MX.⁠ The X3 comes equipped with a newly designed 60V 40Ah battery that distributes its weight across the length of the bike. Combine this with the highly anticipated adjustable Talaria factory forks/rear shock, 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels for the off-road.⁠ The lightweight 58kg chassis combined with the dynamic battery provides the X3 with a top speed of 47mph, range of up to 50 miles and a peak power output of 3500W allowing you to switch up your riding style at the twist of the throttle.⁠ Talaria X3 MX: £3,495.00⁠ Available to pre-order now at your nearest Talaria UK dealer.

They say a road-legal version is coming this summer… to the UK.

Electrek’s Take

For electric motocross bike fans, this is a big deal. Here’s what we can speculate on ahead of the Saturday, 8 a.m. PT full announcement:

The UK version has an interesting 17-inch rear wheel and 19-inch front wheel design. From the look of the Luna picture, it appears that this bike will be similar in tire size. However, these look to have more street-savvy Enduro tires. That might reduce the cost somewhat.

“60V 40Ah (2.4kWh) battery that distributes its weight across the length of the bike.” This is a big battery, and I would anticipate Luna will keep this similar or better. Talaria UK says that is good for 50 miles of range at 3.5kW. As we all know, Luna is famous for upping the power in these types of bikes. BTW, that battery is already bigger than the Sur Ron’s and pretty close to the big brother Talaria Sting’s 2.7kWh.

“Talaria factory forks/rear shock, 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels for the off-road.” Looking at the images, I am seeing a ton of travel here. The 17-inch rear wheel is super interesting and a good way to up the torque and reduce the speed without changing any gearing.

58 kg chassis. This is a 128 lb. bike, so it will weigh significantly less than most riders and almost closer to a heavy e-bike.

Those look like monster brakes.

The off-road version has a top speed of 47 mph. With Enduro wheels and Luna “shenanigans,” we might see close to highway speeds.

Price £3,495.00⁠ ($4,383.86). This is super low for a bike with these specs, but I somehow believe Luna will go lower.

The big question I have is that these seem to have street or at least gravel tires, so I’m not sure where these are legal and/or meant to be ridden. Of course, we’ve seen Sur Rons all over the place for years and they have some Enduro tire options. We’ll find out more soon.