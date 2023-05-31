Quick Charge Podcast: May 31, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is rumored to show new Model 3 on Thursday
- Tesla starts shipping cars at less than 50% charge, gives free Supercharging miles
- Tesla to power new massive $500 million energy storage project
- Genesis brings facial recognition and other cool new features to its EVs
- Here’s where Toyota’s first US-made EV, an electric 3-row SUV, will be built
- Faraday Future starts shipping FF91 with many buzzwords and a $309K price
- Watch Jeep demonstrate AI and autonomous off-road technology it’s developing for its EVs [Video]
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments