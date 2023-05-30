 Skip to main content

Elon Musk is in China, sparking rumors of Tesla FSD Beta and new Model 3

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | May 30 2023 - 5:38 am PT
42 Comments
Tesla Model 3 leaked refresh

Elon Musk is in China meeting with government officials, and Tesla CEO’s visit is sparking rumors of a FSD Beta release in China and of the new Model 3.

Musk’s private jet landed in Beijing this morning for a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

The CEO is believed to have stressed the importance of a good relationship between the US and China.

According to Bloomberg, Musk is also going to visit Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai and try to meet with Premier Li Qiang:

Musk is also expected to visit Tesla’s Shanghai factory, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The Tesla chief executive officer will potentially meet Premier Li Qiang as well to discuss automated-driving technology that Tesla is seeking to introduce in China, one of the people said.

The visit to Giga Shanghai comes as the factory is expected to soon start producing a new version of the Model 3.

Musk’s visit is sparking rumors that Tesla could launch the new version during the visit.

Furthermore, the fact that the CEO is expected to talk about automated driving with Li is also giving people hope that Tesla might be trying to gain regulatory approval to launch a FSD Beta in China.

China is becoming Tesla’s largest market, but regulatory hurdles have made it difficult for the automaker to release some of its driver-assist features under Autopilot and FSD.

Tesla is counting on the release of FSD Beta in China, resulting in a large boost in revenue since the automaker has now delivered hundreds of thousands of vehicles in the country that can be upgraded to FSD Beta.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger