NVIDIA is upgrading the in-car experience with AI, streaming, and advanced safety features

NVIDIA revealed a new partnership Monday with Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek to enhance the in-car driver experience and make your commute more enjoyable and safe.

The partnership between two chip-making giants is designed to deliver an all-around smarter in-vehicle experience by fusing NVIDIA’s AI and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology with MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto Platform.

MediaTek launched Dimensity Auto in April, its new portfolio designed for the future of SoC-integrated, intelligent, connected vehicles.

The platforms include:

Dimensity Auto Cockpit : Designed to be the fastest smart cockpit, utilizing MediaTek’s smartphone and vehicle entertainment experience to ensure maximum performance and power efficiency.

: Designed to be the fastest smart cockpit, utilizing MediaTek’s smartphone and vehicle entertainment experience to ensure maximum performance and power efficiency. Dimensity Auto Connect : Wireless communication tech portfolio including 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS navigation, NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) satellite communications to stay connected.

: Wireless communication tech portfolio including 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS navigation, NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) satellite communications to stay connected. Dimensity Auto Drive: Using MediaTek’s AI Processing Units (ADU) as a backbone for partners to bring intelligent assist and ADAS features to the market.

At a COMPUTEX press conference Monday, MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai and NVIDIA CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, revealed they would combine their strengths to deliver “the most compelling solutions for state-of-the-art connected cars.”

NVIDIA DRIVE at night (Source: NVIDIA)

Nvidia, MediaTek partner for the next-gen in-car experience

Under the new partnership, MediaTek will integrate a new NVIDIA GPU chiplet with NVIDIA AI and graphics IP into its automotive SoCs.

Tsai said at the conference:

NVIDIA is a world-renowned pioneer and industry leader in AI and computing. With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles.

NVIDIA’s Huang added that combining MediaTek’s system-on-chip (SoC) with the company’s GPU and AI tech will “enable new user experiences, enhanced safety, and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level.”

Furthermore, MediaTek’s new automotive SoCs will run on the NVIDIA DRIVE OS and DRIVE IX, explicitly designed for autonomous vehicle operations. The new platform will include a full range of AI cabin and cockpit features enhanced with cutting-edge graphics, safety, and security.

Volvo C40 Recharge (Source: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA Drive is already powering several prominent automakers, including Volvo, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, NIO, XPeng, and, most recently, China’s leading EV maker BYD.

In the first quarter of 2023, NVIDIA achieved a record $296 million in automotive revenue, up 114% YOY, as automakers aim to enhance the in-car experience through software.