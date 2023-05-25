Quick Charge Podcast: May 25, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla FSD Beta takes its first steps outside of North America
- Tesla Cybertruck interior revealed in new photo
- Tesla Roadsters that don’t even work are about to sell for almost $1 million
- VinFast recalls entire first batch of VF8 models sent to the US
- Stellantis invests in lithium-sulfur tech to promote low-cost, US-sourced EV batteries
- VW’s rideshare arm using Apex.AI software to enable autonomous robotaxis using ID.Buzz EVs
- Minnesota just passed a law that’s going to ramp up EV adoption
