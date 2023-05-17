Quick Charge Podcast: May 17, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk puts Tesla Cybertruck production estimate much lower than anticipated
- Tesla proposes to build factory in India, report says
- Elon Musk predicts some companies will go bankrupt within 12 months, but which ones?
- Kia and Hyundai to build EVs in Mexico for IRA tax credit eligibility
- Toyota and Suzuki co-developed new mini electric vans and BEV platform
- VinFast sees a nearly 600% rise in EV sales with potential electric truck and $10K mini car coming
