 Skip to main content

Tesla slashes Supercharger prices across Europe

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | May 10 2023 - 9:27 am PT
2 Comments
how much to charge a Tesla

Tesla has slashed Supercharger prices across most markets in Europe as energy prices are stabilizing downward following the crisis.

One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their cost of operations is much lower than vehicles with internal combustion engines, thanks to electricity generally being much cheaper than gas. This is a fairly consistent advantage, but it does get affected by swings in electricity rates.

In Europe, there have been major swings in electricity rates over the last year due to the war in Ukraine. Tesla had to adjust prices with a massive hike to Supercharger pricing in September following the rates going up, but the electricity rates have settled down over the last few months:

Now, Tesla has decided to revise Supercharger prices, down today across almost all European markets. Most markets saw prices reduced by 10 to 20%, with some markets, like Spain, seeing Supercharger prices down by as much as 25%.

In Europe, Tesla Supercharger prices are especially important since the automaker has opened up a lot of stations to non-Tesla EV owners, making it a bigger business.

In recent comments, Tesla has indicated that it could become a profit center, something that the company has shied away from in the past.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Supercharger

Tesla Supercharger

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: [email protected]

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger