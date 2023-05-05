 Skip to main content

The US offshore wind’s pipeline is now 51+ GW – here’s where it’s happening

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | May 5 2023 - 9:48 am PT
1 Comment
US offshore wind farm

The US offshore wind industry’s rapidly growing pipeline is made up of 51,377 megawatts (MW) of expected capacity, according to a new report from the American Clean Power Association.

The projects’ expected capacity, across 32 leases, is enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 20 million homes. Early development projects represent 33,875 MW, while advanced development projects account for 16,564 MW. There are 938 MW under construction.

Offshore wind project development, construction, and operations are expected to support up to 83,000 US jobs by 2030.

The “Offshore Wind Market Report” emphasizes the crucial role that states are playing in driving the US offshore wind pipeline. In total, 10 states have combined offshore wind targets of over 81,000 MW, as this map reflects:

The East Coast dominates with 84% of the pipeline, accounting for 43,115 MW. New York leads with 4,362 MW of capacity in the pipeline, followed by New Jersey with 3,758 MW. 

Domestic shipbuilding is seeing more than 30 new vessels currently on order or under construction in order to support the growing offshore wind industry. 

The US domestic supply chain for offshore wind is also set for monumental growth, with 14 facilities announced or under construction. Investment announcements for major offshore wind components exceed $1.7 billion, and with three state solicitations pending, more supply chain investments are anticipated, further growing the sector’s expansion. 

However, while it’s not yet reflected in the data, developers are concerned that rising project costs due to inflation, supply chain constraints, and other economic disruptions cast doubt on the economic viability of projects.

Steel costs is one issue. By weight, offshore wind uses more steel than any other material. While steel prices have started to come down from pandemic peaks, prices in North America and Northern Europe remained 52% and 69% above January 2019 prices at the end of 2022.

John Hensley, the American Clean Power Association’s VP of research and analytics, said:

While the US offshore wind industry is making tremendous strides, it’s essential to address these challenges to ensure the long-term economic viability of these projects. A strong, collaborative approach between industry stakeholders and government bodies will help us tackle obstacles – like clarifying permitting processes – and realize the full potential of offshore wind as a key component of our clean energy future.

Read more: Siemens Gamesa debuts a wind turbine tower made of sustainable steel

Photo: Vineyard Wind transition piece

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at [email protected] Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.