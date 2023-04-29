Quick Charge Podcast: April 29, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla drops price of Model Y 7-seat option to $3K, from $4K
- Police believed Tesla fire was due to battery, turns out it was arson
- Tesla Powerwalls will help new low-income housing tackle ‘fuel poverty’
- Tesla’s biggest bull with $2,000 price target sees robotaxi service launching ‘soon’
- Ford CEO warns Tesla about ‘product freshness,’ believes their EVs are becoming commodities
- Daimler just announced a $650M US-wide EV charging network for trucks
- Saab engineers develop secret NEVS Emily GT electric car project as IP rights go up for sale
