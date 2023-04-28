Podcast: Tesla inventory problem, Musk deep fakes, the Bolt EV is dead, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s inventory problem, Musk’s deep fakes self-driving comments?, the Bolt EV getting killed, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel – except for this week, we are doing it on a Thursday due to a scheduling conflict.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) inventory reaches new high, pointing to price cuts not working
- Tesla says Elon Musk’s statements on self-driving ‘might have been deep fakes’ in bizarre defense
- Korea offers Tesla ‘active support’ to build Gigafactory there
- Tesla makes its controversial Yoke steering wheel an option with a $250 premium
- Tesla gives update on battery degradation: only 12% after 200,000 miles
- Tesla brings back regenerative braking options on its electric cars
- Ford CEO warns Tesla about ‘product freshness,’ believes their EVs are becoming commodities
- GM announces Chevy Bolt is over, long live the Equinox
- GM and Samsung partner to build a new $3 billion battery cell factory in the US
- Volvo closes flagship EX90 SUV orders as EV sales reach 18% in Q1
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments