Fleet management leader vows to buy nearly 250 Ford Mach-E, Lightning, and E-Transit EVs

Zeeba, a California-based fleet management leader, announced plans today to expand its fleet with new Ford EVs and Ford Pro charging solutions.

The fleet leader says it will add nearly 250 Ford EVs to bolster its lineup, including the F-150 Lightning pickup, Mustang Mach-E SUV, and E Transit commercial van.

According to the press release, the agreement also includes purchasing Ford Pro AC charging stations capable of charging any make and model EV. The charging stations will be installed in various locations around Southern California, where Zeeba’s operations are concentrated.

Kayvon Marashi, CEO at Zeeba, applauded the new expansion as it will enable the company to meet its fleet targets, saying:

Our fleet electrification goal is to transition 50 percent of our fleet to electric vehicles by 2024. Ford Pro’s vehicles, charging solutions and software will help us reach our goal.

Marashi adds that the charging component is a critical component needed for the EV rollout needed for its customers.

Ford Pro is driving EV adoption among commercial customers by offering a full range of services to enhance productivity and uptime and reduce costs. The company’s charging software will ensure fleets are plugged in while energy rates are low, while E-Telematics can monitor range and charge status in real time.

Ford Pro’s one-stop-shop solution combines service options, financing, and charging solutions to help customers get the most out of their EV fleets.

Zeeba says electric vehicles offer several benefits besides reducing tailpipe emissions, including having abundant space, more capabilities, and significant operating savings compared to gas or diesel options.

Zeeba electric vehicle offerings (Source: Zeeba)

This is the second EV purchase from Zeeba. Last October, the fleet management leader signed a binding agreement to purchase 3,000 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) and Lifestyle Vehicles (LV) to its long-term portfolio, with the option of buying up to 5,450 EVs.

Zeeba will use the new Ford electric vehicles and Ford Pro software to help its customers streamline fleet operations, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency.

The company aims to lower its carbon footprint by reducing the number of vehicles on the road and implementing zero-emission options such as Ford or Canoo electric models.