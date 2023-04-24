Siemens just opened an EV charger factory in Texas

Siemens has officially opened its newest EV charger factory, outside of Dallas, to make EV chargers for the US market.

It’s Siemens’ second US EV charging factory, and it’s part of the company’s plan to make 1 million EV chargers for the US market.

Siemens’ new factory in Carrollton, Texas, is making VersiCharge Blues, which are level 2 AC EV chargers. The Buy American-compliant chargers range from 48 to 80 amps (11.5 to 19.5 kW), and the company says they can be used for almost any installation including commercial, federal, and school bus fleets, as well as offices, hospitals, airports, campuses, parking garages, and lots.

Ruth Gratzke, president of Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA, said:

This new Carrollton facility joins a growing family of Siemens infrastructure manufacturing hubs across the US that deliver critical electrical equipment for not just the EV industry, but to support semiconductor and battery manufacturing, data centers, and many other key markets. It’s an exciting day for us to celebrate the latest addition to our local Texas and broader US footprint.

In North Carolina, Siemens is manufacturing DC chargers for eBus and eTruck depots and has developed an apprenticeship and training program.

Last year, Siemens announced a $54 million investment in its Grand Prairie and Pomona, California, factories that produce power technologies for critical infrastructure and US EV projects. It’s also recently expanded its Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory.

Siemens is the first external investor in Electrify America, the largest open ultra-fast electric charging network in North America. In June, Siemens and Volkswagen announced that they raised $450 million for Electrify America to accelerate its deployment of US charging infrastructure.

Photo: Steve Swieter (for Siemens)

