 Skip to main content

This US company’s heat pump works below -22F

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 20 2023 - 3:33 pm PT
0 Comments
US heat pump

Atlanta-headquartered Rheem‘s heat pump has been given an “exemplary performance” nod in the US Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge.

DOE launched the Heat Pump Challenge because, according to the program’s fact sheet, “additional efforts are needed to address common technical and market barriers to wider adoption by consumers – which include performance at temperatures of 5F and below, installation challenges, and electricity grid impacts during peak demand periods.”

In other words, we need them to work reliably in cold climates. That’s because heating and/or cooling a home, along with water heating, account for 40% of the primary energy consumption in buildings in the US and are a major source of emissions.

DOE is working with manufacturers to lab test the performance of cold climate heat pumps. Field testing will take place over the next couple of years.

Besides Rheem, other manufacturers, such as Johnson Controls, Carrier, Trane, and Bosch, are also taking part in the challenge.

Rheem reports that the DOE determined that its residential heat pump delivered outstanding results in the challenge.

Rheem improved its existing design to deliver 5% higher COP – the ratio of how much useful heat a heat pump will produce if it’s given a certain energy input – during heating at 5F ambient temperature than the DOE challenge specification.

The Rheem heat pump also performed at a 9% higher HSPF2 (heating seasonal performance factor) than the DOE challenge specification.

Jeff Goss, director, product management, at Rheem, said:

We were not surprised that our team of dedicated, innovative engineers at Rheem developed a residential heat pump that was able to provide 77% of nominal heating capacity at −15F ambient temperature [where the heat pump is stored] and provided uninterrupted heating operation at −23F ambient temperature, surpassing expectations and delivering top quality performance.

The DOE is aiming for deployment and commercialization in 2024 after field testing.

Read more: Here are 5 vital things you need to know about heat pumps

Photo: Rheem

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.