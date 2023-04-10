Quick Charge Podcast: April 10, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla reaches new Supercharger milestone as it still dominates charging
- Tesla is about to launch a big new software update with new features and UI upgrades
- Class action lawsuit filed against Tesla after video privacy scandal
- Tesla announces a new Megafactory coming to China
- New EPA rules will upend industry as automakers’ EV plans are too low
- A dramatic new EPA rule will force up to 60% of new US car sales to be EVs in just 7 years
- Rivian wants to add even more utility with secret truck bed compartments
- Key Toyota supplier appoints new leader in the heat of EV shift
