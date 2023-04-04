Quick Charge Podcast: April 4, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk hypes up Tesla Cybertruck production
- Tesla prepares to make 4 million units of its cheap electric car, supply chain sources say
- NIO says Tesla can’t dictate EV prices in China, and it won’t partake in the price war
- Ford slips below GM for #2 in US EV sales for the first quarter of 2023
- Mercedes-Benz electric EQG G Wagon will be the first to use this range-boosting battery material
- Mercedes EQE SUV first drive: Luxury, performance, and potential tax credits could make for a hit in the US
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments