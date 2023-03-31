Heat pump sales outpaced gas furnace sales in the US in 2022

In the US, heat pump purchases exceeded those of gas furnaces in 2022 – part of a bigger trend that saw global heat pump sales grow by 11%.

According to analysis released today by the International Energy Agency (IEA), heat pump sales in Europe saw a record year, with sales growing by nearly 40%. And specifically, sales of air-to-water models in Europe that are compatible with typical radiators and underfloor heating systems jumped by almost 50%.

In China, the world’s largest heat pump market, sales remained stable amid a general slowdown of the economy.

The IEA says that key drivers for the uptake in heat pumps worldwide were due to “increased policy support and incentives for heat pumps in light of high natural gas prices and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Currently, heat pumps function as a main heating device in around 10% of buildings globally. That’s the equivalent of over 100 million households, or 1 in 10 homes.

But in order to meet climate goals, heat pumps will have to meet nearly 20% of global heating needs in buildings by 2030. If installations continue at the rate of the last two years, then the world may almost be on track to reach the 2030 goal.

The IEA says that global heat pump sales will need to expand by well over 15% per year this decade if the world is to achieve net zero by 2050, and that multistory apartment buildings and commercial spaces in particular should be prioritized.

Read more: Here are 5 vital things you need to know about heat pumps

Graph: Annual growth in sales of heat pumps in buildings worldwide and in selected markets, 2021 and 2022, IEA, License: CC BY 4.0

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.