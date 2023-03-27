 Skip to main content

New Tesla Cybertruck sighting brings back megawiper debate

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 27 2023 - 3:27 pm PT
A new Tesla Cybertruck beta prototype has been sighted ahead of the start of production, and the lack of a visible wiper is bringing back the “megawiper” debate.

Tesla currently operates a fleet of Cybertruck beta prototypes to test the electric pickup truck ahead of the start of production this summer. The beta prototypes are supposed to be pretty close to the production version, but we are always on the lookout for new changes.

One particular thing that many prospective Cybertruck buyers have been hoping would change is the wiper. Early Cybertruck prototypes featured a monstrously large windshield wiper. The wiper, which is so large it looks like it could be used as a weapon, is sitting in view on the side when not in use, unlike regular vehicles where it stays tucked next to the hood.

CEO Elon Musk has previously said that this wiper design would not make it to production, but the beta prototypes that have been spotted in the wild did feature the wiper in question.

Top comment by Doggydogworld

Liked by 14 people

MegaWiper is being replaced by GigaWiper. Wait for the next prototype, you're going to love it.

The latest sighting of a Cybertruck prototype in California, posted to the Cybertruck Owners’ forum, shows a new prototype without any visible wiper:

Something is visibly sticking out where the base of the wiper used to be. It could be that the wiper was removed on this specific prototype for whatever reason, or it’s possible there was a change. Some prospective buyers have been asking for more traditional wipers that tuck inside the base of the hood, but it doesn’t seem like there’s space for that on the Cybertruck.

We are going to keep a close eye on future Cybertruck prototype sightings to see if there are any changes to the wiper.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.

