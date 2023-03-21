Tesla taking delivery of another of world’s largest press for Cybertruck production

Tesla is taking delivery of another of the world’s largest press at Gigafactory Texas, and it is again expected to be used for Cybertruck production.

Last year, Idra, the maker of Tesla’s large casting press, teased a new 9,000-ton Giga Press that would take the prize as the largest in the world. Considering Tesla’s relationship with Idra, it was rumored that the new machine would be for the automaker.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has since confirmed that the machine is going to be used for the Cybertruck body at Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla’s investment in larger cast parts has been extremely successful so far. The automaker managed to produce the Model Y with a single rear body piece that replaced 70 different parts in the vehicle, and it is doing the same with the front underbody. This greatly simplifies the manufacturing process and reduces costs.

Following the success of the integration of large casting technology, several other automakers are reportedly looking to follow in Tesla’s footsteps. Idra reported last year that half a dozen other automakers are currently in talks to adopt the technology, but it could take years before they can integrate it into any vehicle programs.

But as for Tesla, the automaker is already moving into a wider integration of the technology, including with the Cybertruck, which is going to have even larger single-casting parts.

In January, Tesla was spotted taking delivery of the massive 9-ton casting press, the biggest one in the world. Over the last few months since the delivery, Idra has been teasing the preparation for the shipment of another 9-ton press and obviously, Tesla was rumored to again be the client.

Today, we can confirm that the new press is indeed for Tesla and that it has arrived in Texas. Cybertruck Forum user Greggrtruck found the bill of lading that confirms Tesla is the client and that it has arrived at the port of Houston:

The new Giga Press is bound for Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Once it is installed, Tesla is going to have the two largest presses in the world. They are both expected to be used for Cybertruck production. The automaker also has a few 6-ton Giga Press units for Model Y production at the same factory.

Tesla aims to start Cybertruck production this summer, but volume production is not expected until 2024. At this point, it’s not clear if both 9-ton Giga Press are going to be needed for the start of production or if the second one is meant to be used to achieve higher volumes.