Truck drivers don’t believe Tesla Cybertruck is a ‘real truck’

A new survey of American truck drivers shows that many of them are getting ready to go electric, but the majority of them don’t even believe Tesla Cybertruck is a “real truck.”

American Trucks is behind the survey and described its intention with it:

While electric vehicles have been in high demand in recent years, electric pickup trucks have taken longer to hit the market. Now that we’re starting to see more models available, which ones are people most excited about, and what do current truck drivers think of them? We surveyed hundreds of Americans, both truck owners/drivers and non-truck owners/drivers, to find out.

Historically, truck drivers have been more resistant to the electric transition, and there’s a good reason for that.

While range is becoming a nonissue for most passenger vehicle use, if you are using your truck to actually do work, like pulling a heavy trailer, it will indeed limit your range greatly.

The survey shows that 35% of truck drivers are considering going electric this decade and most of them over the next five years:

Here are the most popular electric pickup trucks that current truck drivers are most excited about:

Ford F-150 Lightning Tesla Cybertruck Chevrolet Silverado EV Toyota Tacoma EV Rivian R1T GMC Sierra EV Canoo Pickup Truck

Interestingly, the survey also included nontruck drivers. If you isolate them, the Tesla Cybertruck becomes the most anticipated electric pickup truck:

Tesla Cybertruck Ford F-150 Lightning Toyota Tacoma EV

The difference seems to be that truck drivers don’t see Cybertruck as a “real truck.”

Of the truck drivers surveyed, 56% answered no to the question: “Do you think Tesla’s Cybertruck is a ‘real’ truck?”

Tesla is saying that the Cybertruck is going into production this summer, but most truck drivers surveyed believe it is still at least two years away.

Truck drivers are looking for longer ranges, more charging stations, and faster charge times to help convince them to go electric.