Africa’s waste industry just got a whole lot cleaner with its first electric garbage truck

Africa received its first heavy-duty commercial electric truck this past week, a Volvo Trucks FE Electric garbage truck (waste collector). The electric garbage truck will be the first fully electric heavy-duty truck from a global manufacturer to begin operation in Africa, marking a significant milestone as we move closer toward a sustainable transportation industry globally.

Volvo Trucks is leading the charge toward a cleaner future with a broad lineup of zero-emission heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Founded in Sweden in 1927, Volvo Trucks has a rich history in the truck-making business. The company’s first truck rolled off the line in 1928, and Volvo has been leading the industry to new heights ever since with innovations, such as the three-point safety harness, the first fully integrated sleeper compartment, and unique designs to increase efficiency.

Seeing the progression to fully electric vehicles sooner than many of its counterparts, Volvo Trucks moved the industry forward again, releasing its first electric commercial truck, the FL Electric, in 2019.

Volvo followed it up, unveiling the Volvo VNR Electric featuring a larger battery designed to extend range.

In September, Volvo added three massive 44-ton heavy-duty EV trucks to its portfolio, bringing its total lineup to six, the most extensive in the industry, as it continues to add zero-emission options in different commercial categories.

The company’s trucks are helping companies go electric to reduce emissions and promote a zero-emission global transportation industry across the globe.

Volvo’s most recent electric truck was delivered to Africa. Volvo delivered its first heavy-duty truck to Morocco, a Volvo FE electric garbage truck, which is a big step for both the truck maker and Africa as they move closer to achieving their climate goals.

Volvo FE Electric garbage truck in Morocco (Source: Morocco)

Volvo delivers first heavy electric garbage truck to Africa

In a press release, Volvo said it had delivered a series-produced zero-exhaust emission garbage truck to the city of Rabat in Morocco. Martin Nilsson, managing director of Volvo Trucks Morocco, said:

This clearly shows that zero-emissions trucks have a role to play in many parts of the world.

Volvo’s extensive heavy-duty EV lineup makes electrifying in all parts of the world possible. Arma, a Moroccan waste management company, will use the zero-emission truck to, well, collect waste, of course.

By replacing the existing diesel fleet with a Volvo FE electric during typical routes, Volvo says over 20 tons of CO2 could be saved annually.

The addition is part of Morocco’s unconditional climate goal of reducing emissions by 18.3% by 2030. Volvo is also aiming for 50% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.