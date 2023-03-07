Quick Charge Podcast: March 7, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by SAE International: Join the global mobility community in Detroit from April 18-20 for WCX, the largest technical mobility event in North America. Register now.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) investors are buying at record pace, here’s why
- Rivian (RIVN) crashes after announcing plans to raise over a billion in cash
- Ford E-Transit year one: 745,000 gallons of gas saved across 12M miles, 57% reduced CO2 output
- GM shares new details of Ultra Cruise ADAS that will debut on $300K Cadillac Celestiq
- Volkswagen Group expects 8 in 10 passenger cars to be EVs by 2030 after boosting sales target
- Canoo (GOEV) finds a new business partner in leading elevator services company
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments