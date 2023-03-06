This rapper just launched the ‘lightest electric supercar’ that can go 0 to 60 in 2.3 sec [Video]

Haitian rapper and musician Wyclef Jean officially launched the Attucks Apex APO electric supercar at The Amelia in Florida Sunday, dubbed “the lightest-ever electric Supercar” on the market.

Best known for his early days with the Fugees and later trailblazing his own solo path that includes timeless hits like “Gone Till November” and “Hips Don’t Lie” with Shakira, Wyclef Jean has always been rewarded for his creativity.

Despite his successful music career, Jean is looking to blaze another path, combining two of his biggest passions: cars and music.

The rapper launched Attucks Apex APO in the US this weekend, which Jean calls “the lightest-ever electric supercar,” with an ultralow weight of 1200 kg (around 2,650 lbs). For comparison, the Rimac Nevera weighs nearly twice the APO at 2300 kg (5,070 lbs).

The APO claims to have a top speed of 190 mph and 0 to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds using “ultra-advanced aerodynamics” and a carbon fiber chassis. A rear electric motor churns out 650 hp and 427 lb-ft (580 nm) of torque.

Jean posted a video of the UK-designed, US-built Attucks Apex APO electric supercar along with a personalized song for the reveal on his Twitter Monday.

Attucks Apex AP0, the lightest-ever electric Supercar, has officially launched in the US! Meet the UK-designed and USA-built EV Supercar, acceleration from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds., my dream car! pic.twitter.com/zGl7z68Wee — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 6, 2023 Wyclef Jean reveals Attucks Apex APO electric supercar

The launch was in collaboration with Attucks Futures and Technology, a business founded by Wyclef Jean to promote an outlet for the community to grow and develop.

As the company explains, “Attucks Futures and Technology a platform dedicated to nurture and grow talent promote design, concept, technology and manufacturing solutions promoting innovation and sustainability investing in our youth (our future).”

The APO electric supercar will start at around $350,000 and is set for its official release next year. Although it may sound like a lot, compared to the competition it will face, like the Rimac Nevera ($2.2 million), the APO’s price tag looks attractive for its segment.