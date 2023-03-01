The first wholly US-owned li-ion battery factory is going to be smart

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based KORE Power has chosen Siemens as its infrastructure technology partner for its lithium-ion battery factory – it’s the first US li-ion battery factory to be fully American-owned.

Smart li-ion US-owned battery factory

The “KOREPlex” is in Buckeye, Arizona. It’s going to create a vital US battery supply for EVs and battery storage, and it’s expected to be complete by late 2024 to early 2025.

The 12-GWh battery cell production facility is also going to be smart, because Siemens’ electrical hardware and automation software will be integrated into the build-out.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure will provide electrical infrastructure and energy management solutions that automate and digitalize building operations.

US-made power distribution hardware and software will provide building managers with real-time analytics and diagnostic maintenance insights. Siemens’ building management system Desigo CC will monitor environmental controls, security, and power distribution systems from a single interface.

Real-time data from Brightly Software by Siemens’ cloud-based asset management software will provide insights into manufacturing equipment and building operations onsite.

Ruth Gratzke, president of Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA, said:

We at Siemens believe smart manufacturing starts with a smart factory. This is the time to not only set the foundation for critical supply chains but also to build American factories that are safe, reliable, flexible, and connected.

Facility buildout is also going to be sped up by investment capital from Siemens Financial Services. Siemens Financial Services was the lead investor on the initial $75 million tranche of private financing for KOREPlex, along with network infrastructure firm Quanta Services.

Photo: SSOE Group

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google.

