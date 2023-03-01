A second life battery company is helping Extreme E avoid 15 tons of CO2 emissions each season

As all-electric racing series Extreme E approaches the start of its third season this month, it has shared that second life battery storage specialist Zenobē is once again onboard as its official energy storage supplier. Onboard since the series’ inaugural season, Zenobē’s “powerskids” give EV batteries a second life by delivering clean power to the teams in remote race locations around the world.

Extreme E is an FIA-sanctioned off-road racing series spun out by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag. Contrary to the single-seat electric track cars in Formula E, Extreme E showcases the potential of all-electric SUVs barreling through some of the Earth’s toughest terrain as a new genre of motorsport entertainment, but also as a consistent reminder of the global effects of climate change. The league simultaneously gives back to the areas it races in by setting up environmentally-focused “legacy programs.”

Season 3 of the series is scheduled to kick off in Saudi Arabia on March 11 and could feature a Prix event in the US for the first time ever. That TBC prix is scheduled for mid-September 2023, but could also take place in the Amazon.

Zenobē is an international EV fleet and battery storage specialist that has been a part of Extreme E since its inaugural season in 2021. The company’s aim is advance the development of clean electric transport solutions which include large connected battery projects and battery repurposing to power things like music festivals and all-electric racing events.

Today, Extreme E has announced Zenobē is back for season three as the official energy supplier, and its technology will continue to help the league avoid (literal) tons of CO2 emissions each year.

Credit: Extreme E

Zenobē signs on for season 3 of Extreme E

According to a release by Extreme E, Zenobē will be back for season three and its “powerskids” will play a pivotal role in powering the remote microgrids required to support the teams, their EVs, and the overall league operations like broadcasting.

The powerskids are powered by repurposed electric bus batteries with the capability to store roughly 150 kWh of energy, replenished by ENOWA’s hydrogen fuel cells, in addition to solar and wind energy. Extreme E explains that Zenobē’s powerskids alone help it avoid approximately 15 tons of CO2 emissions each year. Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag spoke:

We are excited to be progressing our partnership with Zenobē as they continue to develop the way we go about powering our paddock. As a series we are committed to minimizing our carbon impact, and that work never stops. This championship is increasingly becoming a platform for renewable energy solutions which have wider world use, and Zenobē has a key role to play in this. Their second-life batteries are crucial to powering operations at our races, ensuring that it is not just on the course that we are showcasing low carbon solutions to widespread

issues.

With Zenobē’s help in season two, Extreme E was able to deliver an entire Energy X Prix event in Uruguay using 100% renewable energy. Both companies look to continue that trend into 2023. Zenobē director and cofounder Steven Meersmann also spoke:

As we enter the third season, our Powerskids have become a familiar sight on the Extreme E circuit, sustainably powering the race paddocks, electrifying garages and energising the broadcast infrastructure. By incorporating our portable battery storage system into their race days, we welcome Extreme E’s continued support of second-life batteries and their place in not only hosting thrilling race day events but showcasing a real world circular economy solution to an audience of millions around the world.

Season 3 kicks off in Saudi Arabia with a Desert X Prix March 11-12.