Quick Charge Podcast: February 25, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by SAE International: Join the global mobility community in Detroit from April 18-20 for WCX, the largest technical mobility event in North America. Register now.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla applies for patent for ‘ultra-hard steel’ for Cybertruck
- A new Tesla model or a prank? New prototype spotted is confusing us
- 2024 Kia EV9 possible public sighting as nearly an exact clone of the electric SUV concept
- Audi’s EV naming lawsuit against NIO gets shot down in Europe
- Audi considers first US production plant so its EVs qualify for tax credits
- Volkswagen’s off-road EV Scout brand will be made in America with new plant
- Nissan is now using heavy-duty electric trucks to deliver new vehicles
- Sono Motors officially sunsets Sion EV, will focus solely on B2B solar tech
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments