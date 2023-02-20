Uber taps Tata Motors for the largest EV commitment of its kind

Uber and Mumbai-based Tata Motors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Monday to bring 25,000 EVs onto its network, the largest commitment between an automaker and rideshare platform in India.

As one of the most popular rideshare companies, Uber has a massive responsibility to cut emissions from its fleet and protect the environment.

Uber just reached a massive new milestone, crossing 2 billion trips in the fourth quarter of 2022 for the first time, equivalent to a whopping average of nearly 1 million trips per hour.

Although this is a huge accomplishment, it also means more vehicles in its network and, therefore, more emissions. Studies have shown that ride-hailing trips can result in 69% more climate pollution than an average trip they look to replace.

The rideshare giant is on a mission to overcome this with plans for a 100% zero-emission fleet globally by 2040. To jump-start the initiative, Uber injected $800 million in 2020 to help its drivers go electric.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has been a pioneer, accounting for 44,000 EVs of the 51,172 sold in India’s EV market. Its lineup includes India’s most affordable electric vehicle, the Tata Tiago, with a starting price of just over $10,000 (INR 869 Lakh), which has been a hit since rolling out.

Tata is teaming up with Uber, India’s leading rideshare platform, to accelerate sustainable mobility in the country.

Uber Tata Motors XPRES-T EV (Source: Uber)

Uber and Tata Motors launch 25,000 XPRES-T EVs

Uber and Tata Motors revealed through a press release today a new partnership to electrify India’s transportation.

Starting this month, the agreement will bring 25,000 XPRES-T EVs to Uber’s fleet network.

Shailesh Chandra, president of Tata Motor’s passenger vehicle and electromobility business, explained how the partnership would benefit not only the company but also India, saying:

Working towards our aim of growing India’s e-mobility market, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing app, for their expansion of sustainable mobility options. With this association, we have taken another leap towards enhancing electric mobility across the country, and will continue our work in ‘Moving India’ to a safer, smarter and greener future.

Tata launched the XPRES brand for fleet customers with the XPRES-T EV sedan as the first vehicle under the umbrella. Chandra says the XPRES-T EV is a “very attractive option for customers and operators” with two range options – 315 kilometers (195 miles) and 277 kilometers (172 miles).

The electric sedan features a high energy battery density of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and a 72 V three-phase AC induction electric motor.

Electrek’s Take

Uber and Tata’s new partnership is significant in a country that is just gaining traction in zero-emission EVs.

India is the world’s third-largest contributor of greenhouse gases (GHG) but did announce its intentions to become a net-zero emitter by 2070 at COP26. In addition, the country set an EV sales penetration target of 30% private cars, 70% commercial cars, 40% of buses, and 80% two and three-wheelers by 2030.

The Uber and Tata partnership will be a start as both companies look to advance zero-emissions EVs in India.