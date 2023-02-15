Magna to expand five facilities plus a new battery enclosure plant to support F-150 Lightning

Contract manufacturer Magna International shared plans to invest over $470 million to expand its existing operations across Ontario, Canada, expecting to create over 1,000 new jobs. In addition to the expansion of five of its current facilities in Canada, Magna will lease a battery enclosure plant to support the production of the Ford F-150 Lightning and future EVs from other OEMS.

Magna International is a globally recognized automotive contract manufacturer with over 130 production and assembly facilities across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. Its Steyr plant is currently home to the assembly of the Fisker Ocean, which began production this past November.

Last fall, we covered news that Magna was investing over $500 million to expand its existing US footprint of 32 plants and 10,000 jobs operating in Michigan alone. Plans included the expansion of battery enclosure manufacturing in St. Clair, in addition to new facilities to build powertrains in Shelby Township and seating components in Detroit.

Earlier this week, we learned that Magna will be building the battery enclosures for GM’s upcoming Chevy Silverado EV in Michigan ahead of production later this year. Up North in Magna’s native Canada, the contract manufacturer is injecting millions into its existing plants to further support booming EV production.

Additionally, it will establish a new facility to build more EV battery enclosures for OEMs, beginning with its Michigan neighbor Ford and its ultrapopular F-150 Lightning pickup.

A rendering of Magna’s new battery enclosure plant planned for Brampton, Ontario / Credit: Magna International

Magna to invest over $470 million in Canadian plants

The contract manufacturer shared details of how its latest massive investment in expanded production will break down, including the planned Heart Lake facility in Brampton, Ontario, as seen in the rendering above. Magna chief sales and marketing officer, Eric Wilds, spoke to the plant expansion plans and the 1,000+ jobs they will create in the coming years:

Magna’s roots in Ontario run deep, and we are excited about opening a new facility dedicated to a strategic electrification product. The Brampton facility, coupled with investment and growth in five existing Ontario facilities, allows Magna to keep up with customer demands across several product areas. We are excited to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Ontario.

In Canada alone, Magna International is operating 49 manufacturing plants that hum, thanks to 18,500 employees. The company said it is already hiring for various positions as it works to expand the facilities below. Here’s how the investment and expansion will break down:

Brampton – Lease the aforementioned 490,000 square-foot facility for EV battery enclosure manufacturing. Operations to begin in Q2, 2023 with approximately 560 new jobs expected when the site reaches full production.

– Lease the aforementioned 490,000 square-foot facility for EV battery enclosure manufacturing. Operations to begin in Q2, 2023 with approximately 560 new jobs expected when the site reaches full production. Guelph – Add e-coat, molding, and welding capacity to existing exteriors plant to further support new EV production. Expansion will total 120,000 square feet and will create about 175 new jobs. Production is expected to begin in Q2, 2023.

– Add e-coat, molding, and welding capacity to existing exteriors plant to further support new EV production. Expansion will total 120,000 square feet and will create about 175 new jobs. Production is expected to begin in Q2, 2023. Belleville – Magna will add roughly 100 jobs to its lighting plant by bolstering printed circuit board assembly capabilities. Operations planned to begin in Q4, 2023.

– Magna will add roughly 100 jobs to its lighting plant by bolstering printed circuit board assembly capabilities. Operations planned to begin in Q4, 2023. Newmarket – Grow its mechatronics business (side door latches, electronic control units, and power systems), expected to create about 75 new jobs.

– Grow its mechatronics business (side door latches, electronic control units, and power systems), expected to create about 75 new jobs. Windsor – Magna’s other mechatronics plant is in the process of adding powered aluminum tonneau cover manufacturing and plans to add approximately 110 new jobs.

– Magna’s other mechatronics plant is in the process of adding powered aluminum tonneau cover manufacturing and plans to add approximately 110 new jobs. Penetanguishene: Expand tailgate hinge production with over 15 new jobs planned.

As you can see, some of Magna’s plant expansions are already underway, and all are expected to be complete before the end of 2023. Canada’s minister of economic development, job creation, and trade, Vic Fedeli, welcomed Magna’s latest investment in the country and the new careers it will support:

This game-changing investment by Magna will create hundreds of new jobs across the province, while further strengthening Ontario’s end-to-end automotive supply chain. We’re creating the right conditions for businesses to succeed and continue to work around the clock to attract new investments that build a stronger economy.

With these expansions in the US and Canada, Magna remains the largest contract manufacturer on the continent and one of the biggest around the globe.