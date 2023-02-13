Quick Charge Podcast: February 13, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is preparing to launch its new Autopilot hardware 4.0 upgrade
- Tesla’s important Full Self-Driving Beta v11 update is delayed again
- Tesla adjusts electric vehicle pricing in the US again
- Tesla secures massive new 1 GWh Megapack project in Canada
- Toyota finally admits ‘timing is right’ for an EV-first mindset amid business reshuffle
- Magna to produce GM’s first Chevy Silverado EV battery enclosures in Michigan
- Subaru again recalls 1,182 Solterras because… the wheels could fall off
