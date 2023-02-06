Quick Charge Podcast: February 6, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by SAE International: Join the global mobility community in Detroit from April 18-20 for WCX, the largest technical mobility event in North America. Register now.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla files to trademark ‘TeslaOne’ for new in-house application
- Tesla’s infamous Full Self-Driving Beta v11 is coming this week if you believe Elon Musk
- Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
- First electric Lexus RZ 450e SUV arrives with a higher price than a Tesla Model Y
- Porsche’s new sporty electric SUV will be an off-road, range-topping machine
- Canoo (GOEV) shares slip after $52.5 million discounted stock sale
- Electrify America taps new CEO as current chief becomes EA chairman and VW Group exec
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments