Ford (F) Q4 2022 results: Beats on revenue and misses earnings

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 2 2023 - 2:13 pm PT
0 Comments
Ford-Q4-2022-earnings

Ford (F) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results after market close today, beating on revenue but missing earnings in a disappointing showing.

Ford EV sales and earnings expectations in 2022

Earlier today, we posted a rundown of what you can expect from Ford’s upcoming Q4 earnings results.

After ramping up electric vehicle production throughout the year, Ford sold a record 61,575 units in 2022, up 126% year-over-year (YOY), making it the second largest EV maker in the United States behind Tesla.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the best-selling EV truck since its launch in May, selling 15,617 units so far (through December 2022).

Ford is also dominating the electric van market with its E-Transit, claiming 73% of the segment selling 6,500 EV vans in 2022. The Mach-E SUV continues building momentum, with sales climbing 45.4% in 2022 to 39,458, making it one of the top-selling EVs of the year.

As for earnings, Wall Street expects Ford to report $0.62 EPS on $40.73 billion in revenue. Estimize is projecting slightly higher at $0.63 EPS and revenue of $41.49 billion.

Gross margins will be another key figure to watch. In Q4 2021, Ford’s gross margins were 10.99%. Earlier this week, Ford slashed prices on its popular Mustang Mach-E as the EV competition heats up.

Ford Q4 2022 financial results

After market close, Ford released its Q4 and full-year earnings results for 2022, slightly beating revenue expectations but missing EPS.

Ford reported $41.8 billion in revenue compared to Wall St. expectations of $40.73 billion. EPS fell to $0.51 compared to estimates of $0.62. Despite the disappointing results, Ford’s CEO Jim Farley believes 2023 will be a “pivotal year” as it rolls out its Ford+ plan.

Farley added that the company left about $2 billion in profits on the table, which should have been in the company’s control.

Ford-Q4-2022-earnings-results-1
Ford Q4 2022 earnings results

Altogether Ford posted a full-year net loss of $2 billion in 2022 as higher input costs and lower-than-planned volumes cut into margins. Ford ended the year with $32 billion in cash and $48 billion in liquidity.

The automaker is now organized and will report earnings in three business segments, including its EV unit, Ford Model e, to give a comprehensive overview of the company’s performance.

Ford stock is trending down (-6%) after hours on the results after climbing 22% in 2023 so far.

We’ll keep you updated with important EV news from Ford’s earnings and the conference call that follows. Refresh for the latest information.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Ford

Ford

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising