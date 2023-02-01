Tesla Model S breaks winter range record

Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new wide-ranging cold weather range test conducted in Norway.

For years now, Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold weather, which is a concern for many potential EV buyers living in regions with harsh winters.

This year’s test was the most extensive to date with 29 different EV models.

The Tesla Model S stole the show this year.

After not being sold in Europe for almost two years following a design refresh, The Model S joined the winter range test, and it did phenomenally.

The tests were conducted on this loop between Oslo and Hjerkinn at temperatures between -5C and -10C (via Norway’s Motor.no):

The Model S – which finished at 530km (329 miles), only 16.40% short of its advertised 634 km WLTP range – is the only vehicle on the list that passed 450 km (280 miles).

This is much better than most other vehicles tested, which saw their range affected closer to 20-30% by the cold weather.

The Mercedes EQE 300 is the closest competitor to the Tesla Model S that was tested, and it saw a massive 33% deviation from its advertised range.

Here are all the results for every EV model tested in the winter range test:

Model WLTP range Achieved range Percentage deviation, range 500 km: consumption-battery-km left 450 km: consumption-battery-km left 400 km: consumption-battery-km left 350 km: consumption-battery-km left 300 km: consumption-battery-km left Tesla Model S Standard 634 530 −16.40% 17.3 2 15 18 8 49 17.7 18 111 18.3 26 158 17.2 40 241 Mercedes EQE 300 614 409 −33.39% 21.6 0 0 22.4 4 25 20.9 24 132 BMW i7 xDrive60 595 424 −28.74% 23.5 1 6 24.5 10 36 22.9 29 121 NINE ET7 580 434 −25.17% 22.7 8 37 24.8 18 83 20.3 35 117 BMW i4 eDrive40 565 434 −23.19% 18.6 4 18 18.9 15 44 17.9 31 122 Tesla Model X Plaid 543 444 −18.23% 20.9 9 45 21.1 20 98 19.8 36 181 Nissan Ariya 2WD 533 400 −24.95% 20.1 10 37 18.8 30 119 Volkswagen ID.5 Pro 526 378 −28.14% 20.2 4 14 19.7 21 80 Bid Han 521 406 −22.07% 20.1 1 3 20.7 11 55 19 29 149 Hongqi E-HS9 prototype 120 kWt 515 389 −24.47% 28.1 7 23 26.7 24 96 Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS 510 338 −33.73% 21.1 13 46 Toyota BZ4X 2WD 503 323 −35.79% 19.1 3 0 Voyage Free 501 391 −21.96% 26.4 7 14 25.0 26 68 Hongqi E-HS9 465 303 −34.84% 29 0 0 Kia Niro EV 460 343 −25.43% 17.6 19 54 Tesla Model Y 2WD 455 337 −25.93% 16.9 11 42 Hyundai Ioniq 5 4WD 454 345 −24.01% 20.1 18 56 Mercedes EQB 250 452 334 −26.11% 19.2 11 37 MG ZS LR 440 352 -20.00% 18.2 2 6 18.7 18 45 JAC e-JS4 433 323 −25.40% 12.6 5 – BMW iX1 428 337 −21.26% 18.3 8 27 Renault Megane 428 318 −25.70% 18.1 1 0 MG 4 425 338 −20.47% 17.7 14 38 Kia EV6 GT 424 349 −17.69% 20.8 17 50 BYD Atto 3 420 311 −25.95% 19.6 4 15 Volkswagen ID Buzz 408 310 −24.02% 24.8 0 0 MG 5 380 313 −17.63% 18.3 2 3 MG Marvel R 370 308 −16.76% 21.7 4 – Maxus Euniq6 354 317 −10.45% 21.1 4 17

Electrek’s Take

These test results have come at a pretty good time for people in the Northeast in North America since we are expecting a massive cold front here in the coming days.

The results are what you should probably expect at -5C to -10C (14F), but this weekend we are going to experience -33C where I am in Shawinigan, Quebec. That’s -24F.

At these extreme cold temperature, you can expect closer to 40% drop in range – even in the latest Tesla Model S. But that’s not just an electric vehicle thing. Every car is less efficient in extreme cold.

Be careful out there this weekend. Frostbite is a real thing.