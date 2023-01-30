Quick Charge Podcast: January 30, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla bursts into top 10 best-selling cars in the world with 2 models; industry should be scared
- Tesla Megapacks keep airport and US Coast Guard station powered during natural disasters
- Ford slashes price of Mustang Mach-E amid growing EV price war
- 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV enters production as customers anticipate deliveries
- Arrival (ARVL) names new CEO but cuts staff in half as it fights to reach Van production in US
- TravelCenters (TA) to deploy 1,000 Electrify America DC fast chargers at 200 locations across major highways
- World’s largest electric cargo plane unveiled, here’s how far it can fly on its own
