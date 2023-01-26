Audi’s new EV concept doubles as an SUV and truck, giving you the best of both worlds

If you can’t choose between an SUV or truck for your upcoming ride, Audi has just the solution with its new activesphere EV concept. The electric vehicle doubles as a luxury SUV crossover or pickup truck, giving you the best of both worlds.

Audi’s activesphere concept can turn from an SUV to truck

Audi is teasing its fourth activesphere concept, following the Skysphere roadster in 2021 and both the grandsphere sedan and urbansphere space concept that debuted last year.

For its fourth installment, Audi is leaving no stone unturned. The activesphere concept combines a luxury SUV, sports car, and pickup truck into one with added off-road capabilities. With the press of a button, the Sportback rear can turn into an open cargo bed to fit e-bikes, camping equipment, etc.

The transparent rear window slides nearly flush with the roof as the lower, vertical segment of the rear folds horizontally, opening up ample cargo space in the bed of the “truck.”

The EV is designed on Audi’s co-developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture with Porsche, featuring over 372 miles range (600 km), 800V fast charging technology, and is designed for several vehicle profiles.

Audi activesphere concept (Source: Audi)

The concept car was designed at Audi Design Studio in Malibu by studio manager Gael Buzyn and his team. Buzyn commented on the unique design, saying:

The activesphere is unique. It is a new type of crossover that cleverly combines the elegance of an Audi Sportback, the practicality of a SUV and true offroad capabilities.

In addition, the vehicle includes autonomous chauffering capabilities, combining physical and virtual worlds with digital content displayed for the user in real-time such as driving status and navigation.

With large 22-inch wheels and impressive ground clearance, the activesphere is designed for offroading. However, with a typical flat Audi cabin and dynamic roof arch, the concept is reminiscent of a sports car.

Like the grandsphere, the doors of the activesphere doors open in opposite directions with no B-pillar for a grand entrance.

The inside features four individual seats, a full-length center console, and an additional console in the roof, complete with four AR headsets for the mixed-reality system. In autonomous mode, the dashboard, steering wheel, and pedals disappear into invisible storage positions.

Electrek’s Take

Although this is another concept that may never see the light of day, the Audi activesphere has some impressive technology that Volkswagen may use in the not-so-distant future.

If Audi or Volkswagen could build an EV capable of serving as an SUV and truck, I’m sure there would be a market waiting. Until then, we will have to keep staring at the concept photos.

What do you think? Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments.