Podcast: EV price war, Tesla demand boom, cheaper EVs, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the potential EV price war, Tesla's demand booming, cheaper EVs, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla just started an EV price war that it will likely win
- Tesla (TSLA) is seeing ‘unprecedented demand,’ stores hitting new records
- Tesla ramps up communications as Elon Musk becomes more controversial
- Tesla clandestinely downgrades performance brakes, adds cover to hide it
- Tesla increases the price of its home charging station by 20%
- Take a look at Tesla’s first battery passport proof-of-concept
- New Volvo C40 and XC40 EVs get improved range, faster charging, RWD, and more
- Chevy Bolt cheap? This Chinese knockoff is a third the price, readying for export
- Hertz and Uber announce deployment of 25,000 Tesla and Polestar EVs in Europe
