8,500 all-electric Toyota Hilux and Landcruiser models set to revolutionize the mining industry

SEA Electric, a global leader in 100% electric commercial powertrain solutions, is leading the charge to eliminate CO2 emissions. The company announced it would convert 8,500 Toyota Hilux and Landcruiser to fully electric powerhouses to be used in the mining industry.

Launching its first model in 2017, SEA Electric uses its scalable all-electric SEA-Drive power system to fit a wide range of commercial vehicles, such as delivery trucks, garbage trucks, school buses, cargo vans, and more.

The electric SEA power system can adapt to most OEM chassis platforms, ranging from Class 3 to Class 8, making it a viable solution for the majority of light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

With a decade of experience, SEA is striving to eliminate over three billion pounds of CO2 from transportation over the next five years using its flexible architecture to fit any truck or bus size.

In 2021, SEA partnered with Midwest Transit Equipment to update 10,000 school buses with its battery-powered platform. Now, the company is taking on an entirely different industry that’s equally in need of an electric upgrade – mining.

SEA converting Toyota models to electric for mining industry

SEA said in a press release it has partnered with MEVCO, signing a Memorandum of Understanding, to bring 8,500 electric units in a deal worth nearly AU$1 billion ($704.8 million) to the mining industry.

Over half the 2023 allocation of battery electric vehicles has been pre-sold, with demonstrations available in several major Australian cities.

The electric models will be available in various mining-specific variants for 4×4 and 4×2 configurations. In particular, two SEA-Drive options are being offered:

88kWh battery providing 380km (236 miles) range.

60kWh battery delivery up to 260km (161 miles) range.

MEVCO CEO Matt Cahir commented on the new partnership with SEA, saying:

This is a pivotal partnership for the mining industry. It enables the world’s leading EV technology for heavy and light commercial trucks to be commercialized on a scale that makes sense for the bespoke needs of the mining sector.

The Toyota Hilux EV, fitted with SEA’s electric power system, has V2G capabilities, 134 kW (180 hp) max power, 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of maximum torque, and emits zero emissions.