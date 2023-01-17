DC fast charger maker Tritium just got a huge order from BP

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Jan 17 2023 - 2:52 pm PT
2 Comments
Tritium B

DC fast charger maker Tritium today announced that it has received its largest single order of EV chargers ever, from BP.

This is BP’s second major order from Tritium, following an initial order in April 2022 for just under 1,000 chargers for the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tritium won’t yet reveal exactly how many chargers BP has ordered this time around, but we know it’s more than 1,000. We also know that those chargers will be installed in the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia, as BP works to expand its EV charging network, BP pulse.

The two companies have entered into a multi-year contract for a global supply of EV chargers and related services.

BP has ordered a mix of Tritium’s 50 kW RTM and 150 kW PKM chargers. Tritium’s 50 kW RTM is the company’s first modular charger, which Tritium says is ideal for network operators, dealerships, and the retail and hospitality industries. The RTM uses a single-person lift power module system for easier power upgrades, maintenance, and serviceability.

Tritium’s 150 kW PKM charger leverages shared power to deliver higher EV charger availability and power output through Tritium’s micro-grid design. It’s popular across fleets, network operators, heavy commercial units, retail, and hospitality.

Tritium will manufacture BP’s European and US EV chargers at its Lebanon, Tennessee, factory, which launched at the end of August 2022. The factory is expected to reach a production capacity of 30,000 units per year once it’s fully up and running. BP’s Australia market chargers will be manufactured in Tritium’s Brisbane factory, which has a capacity of 5,000 units per year.

Tritium (Nasdaq: DCFC) announced today that it received record sales orders valued at $195 million in calendar year 2022 and saw growth of 38% over calendar year 2021’s result of $141 million.

The company’s expected revenue for calendar year 2023 is in excess of $200 million, corresponding to annual growth of over 100%, with approximately 35% forecasted for the first half of calendar year 2023 and the balance in the second half of calendar year 2023.

In 2022, Tritium announced it was partnering up with DC-America, which designs, makes, and installs EV charging stations, to create a US-wide, federally funded EV charging network. DC-America is anticipating receiving its stocking order of pre-purchased Tritium chargers in the first half of this year.

Photo: Tritium

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

EV Chargers

EV Chargers
BP

BP
Tritium

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.