DC fast charger maker Tritium just got a huge order from BP

DC fast charger maker Tritium today announced that it has received its largest single order of EV chargers ever, from BP.

This is BP’s second major order from Tritium, following an initial order in April 2022 for just under 1,000 chargers for the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tritium won’t yet reveal exactly how many chargers BP has ordered this time around, but we know it’s more than 1,000. We also know that those chargers will be installed in the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia, as BP works to expand its EV charging network, BP pulse.

The two companies have entered into a multi-year contract for a global supply of EV chargers and related services.

BP has ordered a mix of Tritium’s 50 kW RTM and 150 kW PKM chargers. Tritium’s 50 kW RTM is the company’s first modular charger, which Tritium says is ideal for network operators, dealerships, and the retail and hospitality industries. The RTM uses a single-person lift power module system for easier power upgrades, maintenance, and serviceability.

Tritium’s 150 kW PKM charger leverages shared power to deliver higher EV charger availability and power output through Tritium’s micro-grid design. It’s popular across fleets, network operators, heavy commercial units, retail, and hospitality.

Tritium will manufacture BP’s European and US EV chargers at its Lebanon, Tennessee, factory, which launched at the end of August 2022. The factory is expected to reach a production capacity of 30,000 units per year once it’s fully up and running. BP’s Australia market chargers will be manufactured in Tritium’s Brisbane factory, which has a capacity of 5,000 units per year.

Tritium (Nasdaq: DCFC) announced today that it received record sales orders valued at $195 million in calendar year 2022 and saw growth of 38% over calendar year 2021’s result of $141 million.

The company’s expected revenue for calendar year 2023 is in excess of $200 million, corresponding to annual growth of over 100%, with approximately 35% forecasted for the first half of calendar year 2023 and the balance in the second half of calendar year 2023.

In 2022, Tritium announced it was partnering up with DC-America, which designs, makes, and installs EV charging stations, to create a US-wide, federally funded EV charging network. DC-America is anticipating receiving its stocking order of pre-purchased Tritium chargers in the first half of this year.

Photo: Tritium

