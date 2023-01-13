Podcast: Massive Tesla price cuts, Autopilot update, Corvette E-Ray, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the massive Tesla price cuts, the Autopilot hardware update, the Corvette E-Ray, and more
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Amid demand concerns, Tesla cuts prices by up to $13K in US
- Tesla tries to claim massive price cuts are due to ‘partial normalization of cost inflation’
- Tesla becomes top luxury auto brand in the US
- More information about Tesla’s new Autopilot/Full Self-Driving hardware leaks
- Tesla restarts its Autopilot safety reports, claims improvements
- Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas
- Tesla claims its new solar inverter is much cheaper than the competition
- Chevy teases 2024 AWD Corvette E-Ray, NYC reveal slated next week
- 2024 Jaguar I-Pace unveiled with sleek new facelift and R-Dynamic models
- Mazda restarts MX-30 100-mile EV program without rotary range extender or rationale for buying it
